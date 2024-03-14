Clio Make-up in crisi | “Non sto bene”

Notizie Correlate
negli ultimi anni, Clio MakeUp, tra le make-up artist più celebri del web, si è più volte sfogata sui suoi social, svelando problemi psicologici a cui è andata incontro, le sue fragilità dietro a ... (cultweb)
(Adnkronos) – Nasce a Belluno, studia in Italia, esplode in America, insegna alle italiane a truccarsi e ora parlano di lei per le sue lacrime sui social: è Clio Zammatteo, ovvero Clio Make ... (seriea24)
Ascolta "Clio Make Up, "piango per i cavoli miei"" su Spreaker.Nasce a Belluno, studia in Italia, esplode in America, insegna alle italiane a truccarsi e ora parlano di lei per le sue lacrime sui ... (sbircialanotizia)
ClioMakeUp in crisi su Instagram: "È stato un anno difficile"
