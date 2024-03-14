Celtic- St Johnstone – probabili formazioni

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Due squadre agli estremi opposti della classifica della Scottish Premiership si incontreranno sabato 16 marzo: il, secondo in classifica, ospiterà il St, coinvolto nella lotta per la retrocessione. Nonostante la posizione attuale, gli ospiti arrivano alla partita forti di due partite senza sconfitte, portando con sé molta fiducia nel fine settimana. Il calcio di inizio di- Stè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita- Sta che punto sono le due squadreIlha reagito alla sconfitta contro l’Hearts in grande stile lo scorso fine settimana, spazzando via il Livingston in Scottish FA Cup e tornando subito a vincere alla prima occasione utile. Una tripletta di Daizen Maeda e ...

Celtic star spotted at popular Glasgow park with partner: Luis Palma was spotted at Kelvingrove Park in the city's West End with his girlfriend Annie recently. The 24-year-old Honduran winger took to Instagram to share pictures of his visit. In one, the ...glasgowtimes.co.uk

International relief for Rodgers: USA coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 23 man squad for the matches but his Celtic defender will stay behind to train at Lennoxtown. There is a 15 day gap between Saturday’s match with St Johnstone and ...videocelts

Celtic's hopes hang on fitness of injury-hit Carter-Vickers: Brendan Rodgers had good news about the fitness of Cameron Carter-Vickers yesterday, but can he avoid further injury issues and save Celtic's seasonglasgowtimes.co.uk