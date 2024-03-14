Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in Digital Investigative Solutions, today unveils Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector SaaS. This enhanced delivery model of our industry-leading Endpoint Inspector product offers enterprise customers and eDiscovery service providers next-generation digital forensic capabilities that enable the streamlined Collection and analysis of Data from diverse remote devices, all within a unified, consent-based, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Cellebrite Revolutionizes Data Collection with Ground-breaking SaaS Solution, Integral Part of Company's Case-to ...
New Solution Suite Cements the Digital Forensic Giant’s Longstanding Leadership, delivering on the global promise of Justice Accelerated TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 ... (sbircialanotizia)
Altre Notizie
Cellebrite Revolutionizes Data Collection with Ground-breaking SaaS Solution, Integral Part of Company’s Case-to-Closure Platform: and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in Digital Investigative solutions, today unveils Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector SaaS. This ...adnkronos
Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Revolutionizes Data Collection with Ground-breaking SaaS Solution, Integral Part of Company's Case-to-Closure Platform: New SaaS delivery transforms access, collection and analysis of data from a wide variety of remote devices across the enterprise with unparalleled efficiency and consent-based securityTYSONS CORNER, ...finanznachrichten.de