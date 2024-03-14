Burnley vs Brentford – probabili formazioni

Burnley Brentford

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Fonte : sport.periodicodaily
Burnley vs Brentford – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Il Turf Moor sarà teatro di un’intrigante battaglia nella parte bassa della Premier League sabato 16 marzo pomeriggio, quando il Burnley affronterà il Brentford. I Clarets hanno sprecato un vantaggio di due gol nel pareggio per 2-2 con il West Ham United lo scorso fine settimana, mentre i Bees sono rimasti frustrati e furiosi dopo la sconfitta per 2-1 contro i rivali londinesi dell’Arsenal. Il calcio di inizio di BurnleyBrentford è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita BurnleyBrentford a che punto sono le due squadre Burnley I postumi dell’Europa League sono stati evidenti per il West Ham durante la visita del Burnley al London Stadium, dove il gol di David Datro Fofana, il candidato alla vittoria stagionale, ha rotto gli ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

Formazioni Premier League 29a giornata 2023/2024

  • Burnley Brentford

    Basta un gol di Pedro Porro a dieci minuti dalla fine al Tottenham per superare il terzo turno di FA Cup 2023/2024 al termine di una partita molto combattuta contro il Burnley. Al Tottenham Hotspur ... (sportface)

Altre Notizie

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 29: Arsenal will remain top of the Premier League table ahead of a reasonably understated weekend. With Manchester City and Liverpool both in FA Cup action, the Premier League only offers a few games to ...standard.co.uk

REVEALED: The Premier League's sharpest - and not-so-sharp - shooters with Man United shock outliers according to stats boffins... but can you guess which title challenger is ...: Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid are only scoring 0.07 goals per game more than their xG, which would put them between Burnley and Wolves, while Barcelona have managed 0.18 fewer than they should be, ...dailymail.co.uk

‘Actually mental’ – Peter Crouch ranks Premier League’s top five strikers but major omission sends fans into meltdown: PETER CROUCH and Steve Sidwell ranked the Premier League’s top five strikers. But a major omission sent fans into meltdown. The former top-flight stars know a thing or two about playing at the ...thesun.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Burnley Brentford
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.