Black Myth

Black Myth: Wukong, ray tracing e DLSS 3.5 disponibili nel giorno di lancio su PC (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Il comparto grafico di Black Myth: Wukong è stato uno degli aspetti che hanno colpito maggiormente i fan sin dalla pubblicazione del primo trailer. Ora scopriamo che, nel giorno di lancio, la versione PC potrà contare su miglioramenti grafici ulteriori. In una serie di dichiarazioni che hanno portato novità anche per Star Wars Outlaws e Diablo 4, Nvidia ha parlato anche delle caratteristiche di Black Myth: Wukong al Day one su PC. Per il videogioco possiamo aspettarci il supporto alla tecnologia di upscaling DLSS 3.5, con Ray Reconstruction e Full Ray tracing, noto anche come Path tracing. Il risultato sarà un videogioco ancora più mozzafiato dal punto di vista grafico. Effetti ambientali sulle ...
