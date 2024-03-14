Beetlejuice 2 | Michael Keaton lo ha già visto e lo ha amato

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Durante un intervista per il The Jess Cagle Show per SiriusXM, Michealha detto di aver giàun primo montaggio di2, sequel del cult del 1988 di Tim Burton. Intitolato ufficialmente, il film uscirà a fine 2024 e Michealne è rimasto entusiasta. Il sequel di “” riuniscecon Burton e con i membri del cast originale Winona Ryder e Catherine O’Hara. Tra le nuove aggiunte al cast abbiamo Jenna Ortega e Willem Dafoe. I dettagli della trama non sono ancora noti, ma Ortega ha confermato che interpreterà la figlia di Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). “L’hoadesso. Lo rivedrò dopo un paio di piccole modifiche in sala di montaggio e posso ...

