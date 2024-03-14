Beetlejuice 2 | Michael Keaton lo ha già visto e lo ha amato

Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton lo ha già visto e lo ha amato (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Durante un intervista per il The Jess Cagle Show per SiriusXM, Micheal Keaton ha detto di aver già visto un primo montaggio di Beetlejuice 2, sequel del cult del 1988 di Tim Burton Beetlejuice. Intitolato ufficialmente Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, il film uscirà a fine 2024 e Micheal Keaton ne è rimasto entusiasta. Il sequel di “Beetlejuice” riunisce Keaton con Burton e con i membri del cast originale Winona Ryder e Catherine O’Hara. Tra le nuove aggiunte al cast abbiamo Jenna Ortega e Willem Dafoe. I dettagli della trama non sono ancora noti, ma Ortega ha confermato  che interpreterà la figlia di Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). “L’ho visto adesso. Lo rivedrò dopo un paio di piccole modifiche in sala di montaggio e posso ...
    L'attore ha potuto anticipare al pubblico di aspettarsi grandi cose dal sequel del cult del 1988 La star di Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton, ha visto il sequel e non ha potuto far altro che ...

    Michael Keaton ammette il divertimento provato nel girare il sequel di Beetlejuice utilizzando effetti pratici invece dell'odiato green screen. In perfetta sinergia col regista Tim Burton, la star di ...

