BCT Festival, il 26 luglio Mr. Rain in concerto all’Arena Musa (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Tempo di lettura: < 1 minutoMr.Rain, al secolo Mattia Balardi, con all’attivo 18 dischi di platino e 6 dischi d’oro, in gara al Festival di Sanremo con il brano ‘Due altalene’ sarà a Benevento il 26 luglio 2024 all’Arena Musa, in occasione del BCT Festival. L’artista di Desenzano del Garda, che a febbraio ha lanciato il suo ultimo disco “Pianeta di Miller”, è pronto ad incantare il pubblico beneventano con un progetto musicale ricco di strumenti suonati tutti dal vivo.    L'articolo proviene da Anteprima24.it.
Benevento, che colpo per il Bct Music Festival! Il 27 luglio Mahmood in concerto con la sua 'Tuta Gold'

    Tempo di lettura: < 1 minutoSarà Mahmood ad esibirsi il 27 luglio 2024 all'Arena Musa in occasione di uno degli appuntamenti del Bct Music Festival.

