Batman: Grant Morrison risponde a Zack Snyder: "Se uccidesse sarebbe uguale a Joker" (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Il leggendario fumettista ha risposto per le rime alle dichiarazioni di Zack Snyder Zack Snyder ha recentemente suscitato alcune polemiche quando ha difeso la sua versione aggressiva di Batman da Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice che uccide a sangue freddo, una scelta che per molti fan dei fumetti è contraria ai principi fondamentali del personaggio. Ora, lo scrittore di fumetti Grant Morrison è intervenuto e non è d'accordo con Snyder. Secondo Morrison, "se Batman uccidesse i suoi nemici, sarebbe uguale a Joker". Nella sua newsletter Xanaduum, Morrison - il cui lavoro su Batman è stato tra i più ...
