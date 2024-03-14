Art of Love | il nuovo film turco arriva su Netflix | trama e trailer

Art of Love, il nuovo film turco arriva su Netflix: trama e trailer (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Su Netflix c'è un nuovo film turco: Art of Love. La piattaforma di streaming, infatti, continua a riempirsi di nuovi titoli turchi come Anime False, Kübra e Cenere arriva un nuovo film turco pronto a far innamorare il pubblico. Si tratta di una commedia romantica adrenalinica diretta da Pelin...
Art of Love, un nuovo film turco arriva su Netflix: trama e quando esce

