Anthony Epstein

Anthony Epstein (1921–2024), scopritore del virus che causa il cancro negli esseri umani (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Il contributo di Anthony Epstein alla scoperta del virus causante il cancro umano Anthony (Tony) Epstein, co-scopritore del virus Epstein-Barr (EBV), è stato uno dei pionieri della ricerca sul coinvolgimento dei virus nello sviluppo dei tumori umani. La sua scoperta ha rivoluzionato il campo della ricerca sul cancro, aprendo nuove prospettive per la prevenzione. Epstein è nato a Londra nel 1921, ha studiato alla St Paul’s School e si è laureato al Trinity College di Cambridge. Dopo la formazione medica, ha intrapreso la specializzazione in patologia presso il Bland Sutton Institute, dove ha iniziato a interessarsi ai virus tumorali. ...
  • Anthony Epstein

    Il dottor Anthony Epstein, scopritore del virus Epstein-Barr, ci lascia a 102 anni Nel marzo del 1961, il patologo Anthony Epstein assiste a una conferenza che cambierà la storia della medicina. Il ... (newsnosh)

Anthony Epstein (1921–2024), discoverer of virus causing cancer in humans: Anthony (Tony) Epstein, co-discoverer of the Epstein–Barr virus (EBV), was the founding father of research into the part that viruses play in the development of human cancers. Today, seven types of ...nature

