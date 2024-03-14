AEW | Tony Khan dà la conferma di un debutto durante Big Business

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Questa notte, alla TD Arena di Boston, si terrà una puntata speciale di AEW Dynamite intitolata Big. Mercedes Mone, ex Sasha Banks in WWE, è il sorvegliato speciale in vista dell’evento. Molti sono certi che l’atlteta farà il suoper la AEW proprio stanotte. A dare una possibile ulterioredi ciò, ci sono alcune storie di Instagram pubblicate da Mercedes, la quale ha rivelato di trovarsi proprio nella cittadina del Massachussets. Ormai è una certezza Parlando con TV Insider, aè stato chiesto se un nuovo arrivo fosse in programma per Bige lui hato: “Certamente. Prometto che non deluderò i fan stasera. C’è stato un afflusso di grandi nomi e quello di stasera sarà il più grande show mai visto finora”.

