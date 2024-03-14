AEW ROH | Tantissimi match registrati ieri notte | ecco i risultati del prossimo Rampage e dei prossimi ROH TV

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Dopo la diretta di AEW Dynamite: Big Business, la AEW (e la ROH) hanno tenuto una lunga sessione di tapings, riguardantied iepisodi di ROH TV.qui di seguito idella, grazie al report del sempre attento PWInsider:(15/03/24) Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett sconfiggono Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti Toni Storm & Mariah battono Little Mean Kathleen & Kayla Sparks. Deonna Purrazzo, dopo il, introduce Thunder Rosa, rivelando quest’ultima come sua tag-team partner in vista deldi settimana prossima. Konosuke Takeshita batte Komander Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta (con Chuck Taylor) sconfiggono il Dark Order ROH ...

