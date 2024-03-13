WWE | Trick Williams sfida Carmelo Hayes a NXT Stand&Deliver e poi bacia Lash Legend

Notizie Correlate
Questa notte NXT è andato in onda con una puntata speciale, denominata Roadblock, una puntata che ha segnato un solco importante sulla strada che porta a Stand & Deliver e il weekend di ... (zonawrestling)
Kevin Patrick, vero nome Kevin Egan, non ci ha messo molto a trovare un nuovo impiego dopo che la WWE lo ha licenziato qualche settimana fa. Per lui si aprono le porte del grande calcio ... (zonawrestling)
Lo scorso weekend, ad NXT: Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes ha gettato la maschera dopo mesi di finte incomprensioni con Trick Williams, dopo mesi in cui ha fatto credere all’ormai ex amico che ... (zonawrestling)
Arriva la prima grande sfida per NXT Stand & Deliver: le parole di Trick Williams
Trick Williams breaks silence after kissing 26-year-old star on WWE NXT: Trick Williams has been the center of attention on WWE NXT for several months now. The former NXT North American Champion broke his silence after kissing a 26-year-old star on the show's latest ...msn
The Old Thea Hail Is Back, Trick Williams Challenges Carmelo Hayes: Thea Hail is back to her old ways. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Hail and Fallon Henley faced off against Kiana James and Izzi Dame. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx came down ...ewrestlingnews
CM Punk Was Backstage At The WWE NXT TV Tapings, What Happened After The Show: CM Punk was in attendance at this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings. According to several fans in attendance, Punk was seen watching the show from an area near the hard camera.ewrestlingnews