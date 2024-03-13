WWE | Trick Williams sfida Carmelo Hayes a NXT Stand&Deliver e poi bacia Lash Legend

WWE: Trick Williams sfida Carmelo Hayes a NXT Stand&Deliver e poi bacia Lash Legend (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Ieri notte è andata in scena una nuova puntata di NXT. Tra i protagonisti Trick Williams che ha fatto il suo ritorno in quel di Roadblock in cerca di vendetta aggredendo l’ex amico Carmelo Hayes. Trick, però, non è ancora soddisfatto e vuole regolare i conti sul ring una volta per tutte e dimostrare che è lui il migliore dei due. Poi si sono messi di mezzo i Meta Four e il tutto ha preso una piega inaspettata. Trick sfida Carmelo Ieri notte a NXT, Trick Williams ha sfidato l’ex amico Carmelo Hayes ad un match 1vs1 in quel di Stand&Deliver. Nel mentre stava parlando sul ring, però, è stato interrotto dai Meta Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, ...
