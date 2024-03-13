WWE: Thunderbolt Patterson verrà introdotto nella Hall of Fame (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024)
È stata annunciata la nuova aggiunta alla WWE Hall of Fame di quest’anno: si tratta di ThunderboltPatterson. La sua attività sul ring va dal 1964 al 1994, e in carriera ha detenuto una volta l’NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship e l’NWA National Tag Team Championship insieme ad Ole Anderson. La notizia è stata inizialmente diffusa da Andscape e, poco dopo, confermata dalla WWE. Anche Triple H ha commentato l’annuncio sui social media: “È stato un campione sul ring e ha sostenuto la salute e il benessere dei suoi colleghi al di fuori di esso. L’influenza di ThunderboltPatterson si sente ancora oggi e riceverà il riconoscimento che merita quando entrerà a far parte della WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024”.
Una carriera di tutto rispetto
