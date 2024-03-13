WTA di Indian Wells | Jasmine Paolini si ferma agli ottavi di finale

Notizie Correlate
Prosegue il Wta 1000 di Indian Wells. Iga Swiatek domina la kazaka Putinseva in due set. Dopo un’ora e 12 minuti di gioco, il punteggio recita 6-1 6-2 a favore della numero uno della classifica Wta. ... (sportface)
Si sono delineati i match dei quarti di finale nella parte alta del tabellone femminile del WTA 1000 di Indian Wells. Purtroppo si è interrotto il cammino di Jasmine Paolini, che vede finire la ... (oasport)
E’ stato sorteggiato il Tabellone principale del torneo Wta 1000 di Indian Wells 2024: ecco di seguito i risultati e gli accoppiamenti. Si apre il Sunshine Double, con il primo appuntamento nel ... (sportface)
WTA Indian Wells, Paolini sconfitta agli ottavi: “Ho arrancato fin da subito, Potapova è una lottatrice!”
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner on course for Indian Wells semi-final collision: Jannik Sinner's win was his 18th straight victory dating to late last season, leaving him three wins away from his third title of the season.iol.co.za
Indian Wells: Jannik Sinner sets up quarter-final clash with Jiri Lehecka after beating Ben Shelton: Indian Wells live on Sky Sports this week plus over 80 tournaments a year, including the US Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis ...skysports
Who Is Elise Mertens’ Tennis Playing Boyfriend All You Need To Know About the 30-YO Hearthrob in Her Box: Belgian WTA star Elise Mertens recently caught a lot of attention. However, it is not just her incredible performances at the ongoing Indian Wells tournament that have put her in the limelight.msn