WTA di Indian Wells, Jasmine Paolini si ferma agli ottavi di finale (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Los Angeles, 13 marzo 2024 – Si ferma l’avventura di Jasmine Paolini al WTA di Indian Wells. La tennista azzurra è stata sconfitta, agli ottavi di finale, dalla russa Anastasia Potapova, numero 33 del ranking e 28 del seeding, per 7-5, 0-6, 6-3. Il racconto della partita – supertennistv.it Tra la giocatrice toscana e la 22enne di Saratov non c’erano precedenti. La prima ad offrire una palla-break, nel quinto gioco del primo set, è Jasmine ma Anastasia non ne approfitta. Lo fa invece Paolini nell’ottavo game quando strappa la battuta all’avversaria trasformando la seconda chance utile. Il vantaggio (5-3), però, non dura perché l’azzurra concede il contro-break addirittura a zero (5-4). E’ l’inizio della riscossa per ...
