Wilders | non ho il sostegno per diventare premier olandese

Closed-door negotiations appear to have broken a deadlock in forming a new Dutch government: Two days of closed-doors talks between four Dutch political leaders appear to have forced a breakthrough in negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.newsday

No PM Wilders: Party leaders to be MP's in right-wing extra-parliamentary Cabinet: The Netherlands' next Prime Minister won’t be any of the leaders of the four right-wing parties taking the next step in Cabinet formation talks, sources told the Telegraaf. Geert Wilders (PVV), Dilan ...nltimes.nl

Rutte defends mayor after Wilders condemns Holocaust museum demo: Caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte has defended Amsterdam’s mayor Femke Halsema after she came under fire from PVV leader Geert Wilders over the weekend demonstrations outside the National Holocaust ...dutchnews.nl