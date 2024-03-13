Virus Epstein-Barr a 60 anni

Notizie Correlate
Il dottor Anthony Epstein, scopritore del virus Epstein-Barr, ci lascia a 102 anni Nel marzo del 1961, il patologo Anthony Epstein assiste a una conferenza che cambierà la storia della medicina. Il ... (newsnosh)
Conoscere il virus di Epstein-Barr per aiutare a prevenire il cancro al colon
NIH study uncovers vulnerable sites on Epstein-Barr Virus protein: Studies of interactions between two lab-generated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and an essential Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) protein have uncovered targets that could be exploited in designing treatments ...msn
Epstein-Barr Virus Has Vulnerable Sites Exposed: Epstein-Barr Virus protein needed for infectivity has two weak points, both of which have been successfully targeted by antibodies.genengnews
Epstein–Barr Virus at 60: The 1964 discovery of Epstein–Barr Virus shed light on factors that contribute to human cancer. Subsequent studies set the stage for finding ways to diagnose and treat cancer, and revealed how immune ...nature