TopSpin 2K25: Uscita, Trailer, Edizioni e tanti dettagli svelati per il nuovo gioco di tennis (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) 2K è lieta di anmnunciare l’Uscita di Top Spin 2K25 su PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One e PC tramite Steam, il quale proporrà sulla copertina i giocatori di tennis Roger Federer e Serena Williams per la fversione Standard, mentre Carlos Alcaraz, Iga ?wi?tek e Francis Tiafoe saranno presenti nella versione Deluxe. L’Uscita di TopSpin 2K25 Standard Edition è prevista il 26 aprile 2024, con accesso anticipato a partire da martedì 23 aprile per la Deluxe Edition e la Grand Slam Edition. I contenuti di Top Spin 2K25 Come è possibile leggere dal comunicato stampa ufficiale, TopSpin 2K25 proporrà una generosa serie di modalità e contenuti vari che potete consultare a seguire: Vincete il GRAND SLAM® della carriera: Viaggiate in ...
