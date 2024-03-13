The next three days | Russell Crowe al suo meglio e un' ottima regia

The next

"The next three days", Russell Crowe al suo meglio e un'ottima regia (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) THE next three days Sky Cinema Action ore 22.40. Con Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks e Liam Neeson. regia di Paul Haggis. Produzione Usa 2010. Durata: 2 ore e 13 minuti LA TRAMA Una famiglia serena: Padre prof, madre donna in carriera. Figli piccoli, sani e belli. Ma un giorno la madre è arrestata per omicidio (avrebbe accoppato una collega). La condannano. Il marito comprende presto che la prigione potrebbe essere fatale alla sua signora. Perciò decide di farla evadere. A tutti i costi. Tutti costi vuol dire secondo un super esperto in evasioni non arretrare di fronte a nulla nemmeno all'eventualità di dover uccidere dei padri di famiglia (colpevoli solo di essere secondini). PERCHÈ VEDERLO Perché Crowe è al suo meglio. La regia è ...
