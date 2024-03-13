The Last Case of Benedict Fox | data di uscita della Definitive Edition su PS5 e Xbox

The Last

The Last Case of Benedict Fox, data di uscita della Definitive Edition su PS5 e Xbox (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) La data di uscita di The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Definitive Edition è stata annunciata da Plot Twist. Dopo la conferma della versione PlayStation 5 del videogioco, ora sappiamo quando uscirà. La Definitive Edition sarà a disposizione degli utenti PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series XS dal 26 marzo. Sappiamo che The Last Case of Benedict Fox era già disponibile da tempo per le console Microsoft, ma i nuovi contenuti in arrivo rinfrescheranno l’esperienza. Tra le novità troveremo un’area in cui mettere alla prova le nostre abilità di combattimento, nuovi segreti e nuovi enigmi sparsi per la villa che fa da sfondo alle vicende. Previsti anche miglioramenti al ...
