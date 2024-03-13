Sliver | William Baldwin risponde e attacca Sharon Stone | Dovrei scrivere un libro su quello che so di lei

Sliver, William Baldwin risponde e attacca Sharon Stone:"Dovrei scrivere un libro su quello che so di lei" (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) La co-star nel film di Philip Noyce aggredisce verbalmente l'attrice dopo le pesanti dichiarazioni nella sua autobiografia. Billy Baldwin ha risposto alle accuse di Sharon Stone, con la quale recitò nel film del 1993 Sliver, diretto da Philip Noyce. Secondo l'attrice, il produttore del film Bob Evans le avrebbe chiesto di andare a letto con Baldwin per migliorare la sua performance, accusandola di essere lei il problema del film. Nel libro, Stone passa al contrattacco, dichiarando come inizialmente le fosse stato dato margine di manovra anche per la scelta del co-protagonista, salvo poi essere ignorata, avanzando un paragone con Michael Douglas, insieme al quale lavorò in Basic Instinct:"Non avevo dovuto andare a letto con Michael Douglas. Lui …
