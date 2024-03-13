Simply the best: i vini più premiati a portata di calice (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024)
Torna Simply the best, il wine tasting nato nel 2016, che quest’anno ospita oltre 60 produttori nella sala Polene del Museo Leonardo da Vinci, tra gli oggetti più scenografici legati al mare e alla navigazione. Un luogo suggestivo dove celebrare un’edizione speciale dell’evento, durante il quale Civiltà del bere festeggerà insieme agli appassionati del buon bere il suo 50° compleanno.
Le aziende protagoniste di Simply the best 2024 rappresentano i vertici dell’enologia italiana. Tutte le Cantine selezionate hanno ricevuto una medaglia d’oro o un premio speciale all’edizione 2023 di WOW! The Italian Wine Competition oppure il punteggio più alto, come i Quattro Tralci di Ais Vitae o i Tre Bicchieri del Gambero Rosso, su almeno tre fra le principali Guide enologiche italiane 2024 (Ais Vitae, Bibenda, DoctorWine, Gambero ...Leggi tutta la notizia su nonewsmagazine
A Milano Simply the best, la rassegna delle cantine più acclamate dalla critica
