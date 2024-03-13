Notizie Correlate
Il tribunale della Federazione Italiana Sport del Ghiaccio ha assolto Tommaso Dotti e Andrea Cassinelli, atleti italiani di Short track accusati da Arianna Fontana di averla fatta cadere in ... (sportface)
Tommaso Dotti e Andrea Cassinelli sono stati assolti dal Tribunale della Federghiaccio. I due azzurri erano accusati di avere fatto cadere intenzionalmente Arianna Fontana in allenamento. Dopo circa ... (oasport)
Rotterdam, 1 marzo 2024 – Due settimane al più importante evento della stagione di Short Track. Da venerdì 15 a domenica 17 marzo in Olanda, sulla pista del Rotterdam Ahoy, scenderanno sul ghiaccio ... (ilfaroonline)
Short track, Arianna Fontana torna in gara direttamente ai Mondiali dopo 2 anni. Da valutare gli equilibri in squadra
