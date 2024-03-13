Short track | Arianna Fontana torna in gara direttamente ai Mondiali dopo 2 anni Da valutare gli equilibri in squadra

Short track

Short track, Arianna Fontana torna in gara direttamente ai Mondiali dopo 2 anni. Da valutare gli equilibri in squadra (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Il primo giorno di marzo una notizia aveva scosso il mondo sportivo: Arianna Fontana, atleta italiana più medagliata di sempre nei Giochi Olimpici invernali e assente dalla scena agonistica proprio dalla rassegna a Cinque Cerchi di Pechino del 2022, tornerà a vestire la maglia azzurra in vista dei Mondiali 2024 di Short track di scena a Rotterdam (Paesi Bassi), in programma dal 15 al 17 marzo. Sulla pista del Rotterdam Ahoy, quindi, godremo nuovamente delle prestazioni della campionessa valtellinese, che nell’ultimo biennio aveva fatto parlare di sé per il contenzioso aperto con la FISG in relazione agli episodi riguardanti alcuni compagni di squadra (Andrea Cassinelli e Tommaso Dotti), rei di gesti violenti nei suoi confronti in allenamento secondo quanto riportato dalla pattinatrice. ...
    Il tribunale della Federazione Italiana Sport del Ghiaccio ha assolto Tommaso Dotti e Andrea Cassinelli, atleti italiani di Short track accusati da Arianna Fontana di averla fatta cadere in ...

    Tommaso Dotti e Andrea Cassinelli sono stati assolti dal Tribunale della Federghiaccio. I due azzurri erano accusati di avere fatto cadere intenzionalmente Arianna Fontana in allenamento. Dopo circa ...

    Rotterdam, 1 marzo 2024 – Due settimane al più importante evento della stagione di Short Track. Da venerdì 15 a domenica 17 marzo in Olanda, sulla pista del Rotterdam Ahoy, scenderanno sul ghiaccio ...

