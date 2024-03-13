Shogun | Hiroyuki Sanada introduce il pubblico alla serie | L' est che incontra l' ovest

Shogun: Hiroyuki Sanada introduce il pubblico alla serie: "L'est che incontra l'ovest" (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Sanada, oltre che essere uno degli interpreti principali dello show, ne è anche il produttore esecutivo In una nuova anteprima diffusa da FX, Hiroyuki Sanada introduce il pubblico nel mondo di Sh?gun, serie tratta dal romanzo di James Clavell che ha riscosso un enorme successo di pubblico fin dal suo debutto su FX e in Italia su Disney+. "Abbiamo molti membri della troupe giapponesi. È stato come un sogno, l'est incontra l'ovest", afferma Sanada nella clip. Non bisogna dimenticare che il contributo di Sanada allo show è stato fondamentale. Infatti, non solo interpreta il personaggio principale di Lord Yoshii Toranaga, ma è anche uno dei produttori esecutivi della serie, che ha ...
