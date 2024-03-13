Race for Glory | Audi vs Lancia | protagonista Scamarcio

"Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia": protagonista Scamarcio (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) “Un fatto realmente accaduto con qualche parentesi di fantasia”, dichiara Riccardo Scamarcio  , protagonista e sceneggiatore del film “Rance for Glory-Audi vs Lancia”, diretto dal talentuoso Stefano Mordini. Una storia che racconta il passato di due prestigiose case automobilistiche a confronto: la Audi e la Lancia che sotto la guida del team manager  Cesare Fiorio (Riccardo Scamarcio)  , è riuscita a sbaragliare il pubblico e gli addettri ai lavori con una vittoria epica su Audi , emblema della tecnologia più avanzata, durante la leggendaria gara di rally del 1983 .  Nessuno se lo aspettava, perchè la Audi sembrava tecnicamente superiore. Anche i componenti della squadra Audi erano prestigiosi, come ...
    La recensione di Race for Glory - Audi vs Lancia: la storia vera (riadattata) del team manager Cesare Fiorio nel film diretto da Stefano Mordini, che riflette sul significato di vittoria e di ... (movieplayer)

    La conferenza di Race for GloryAudi vs Lancia alla presenza del regista Stefano Mordini assieme a Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch e Gianmaria Martini insieme al leggendario Cesare Fiorio: ... (spettacolo.eu)

    La sfida fra Lancia e Audi, Italia e Germania, nel mondiale rally del 1983. Una gara impari dal punto di vista tecnologico e di budget, raccontata in Race for Glory diretto da Stefano Mordini e ... (comingsoon)

