Pulsenmore is expanding the application of its home ultrasound solution for pregnant women | a clinical trial with Michigan Medicine will focus on the remote assessment of the fetal biophysical profile

(Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/(TASE:PULS), the world leader in self-scantechnology for at-use anddiagnosis, announces its newstudy collaboration. The studyexamine the ability to conduct a(BPP) test, by using thethe guidance of aclinician, potentially reducing theburden. Theprenatal, empowers ...

Pulsenmore is expanding the application of its home ultrasound solution for pregnant women: a clinical trial with Michig: Pulsenmore recently announced a commitment agreement with 'Sheba BEYOND' virtual hospital. Sheba Medical Center, known for its excellence in healthcare, will utilize Pulsenmore's solution at 'BEYOND' ...europapress.es