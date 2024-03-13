Pulsenmore is expanding the application of its home ultrasound solution for pregnant women: a clinical trial with Michigan Medicine will focus on the remote assessment of the fetal biophysical profile (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS), the world leader in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical diagnosis, announces its new clinical study collaboration with Michigan Medicine. The study will examine the ability to conduct a remote biophysical profile (BPP) test, by using the Pulsenmore home ultrasound with the guidance of a remote clinician, potentially reducing the clinical burden. The Pulsenmore prenatal home ultrasound, empowers ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS), the world leader in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical diagnosis, announces its new clinical study collaboration with Michigan Medicine. The study will examine the ability to conduct a remote biophysical profile (BPP) test, by using the Pulsenmore home ultrasound with the guidance of a remote clinician, potentially reducing the clinical burden. The Pulsenmore prenatal home ultrasound, empowers ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Pulsenmore is expanding the application of its home ultrasound solution for pregnant women: a clinical trial ...
Pulsenmore is expanding the application of its home ultrasound solution for pregnant women: a clinical trial with Michig: Pulsenmore recently announced a commitment agreement with 'Sheba BEYOND' virtual hospital. Sheba Medical Center, known for its excellence in healthcare, will utilize Pulsenmore's solution at 'BEYOND' ...europapress.es
Video di Tendenza
Video Pulsenmore expandingVideo Pulsenmore expanding