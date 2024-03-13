Onana all’Arsenal sembra più probabile

(Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: L’allenatore dell’Arsenal Mikel Arteta è un grande fan del centrocampista della Real Sociedad Martin Zubimendi, ma l’accordo potrebbe essere complicato, con una mossa per Amadoudell’Everton forse lo scenario più. Lo ha riferito in esclusiva il giornalista dell’Arsenal Charles Watts Colto in fuorigioco per la sua rubrica Daily Briefing di oggi, con l’esperto dei Gunners che fornisce alcune informazioni su che tipo di centrocampisti potrebbero essere sul radar del club per l’estate. L’Arsenal ha speso molto per Declan Rice l’anno scorso, ma anche Granit Xhaka aveva bisogno di essere sostituito, mentre i giocatori in squadra ora come Jorginho e Thomas Partey non stanno diventando più giovani. I nomi principali collegati sono stati Zubimendi e, così come Douglas Luis dell’Aston ...

