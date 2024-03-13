New Yorkers treated to the US theatre debut of Modern Musical Dongpo | Life in Poems

New Yorkers

New Yorkers treated to the US theatre debut of Modern Musical Dongpo: Life in Poems (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) - MEISHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - In March 2024, an unprecedented visual feast will take place inside the Kennedy Center in DC and David H. Koch Theater in New York City's Lincoln Center. There will be eight shows of the Modern Musical Dongpo: Life in Poems, a joint effort between the China Oriental Performing Arts Group Co., Ltd. and the MeiShan Song and Dance theatre in this round of debut in the U.S. Using unique perspectives and innovative forms of expression, the production aims to showcase to the world the profundity and charms of traditional Chinese culture. The creative core of Dongpo: Life in Poems revolves around the story of venerated luminary Su Shi (1037-1101). Also ...
