Marvel Wastelanders

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, arriva la nuova serie Audible con Sergio Rubini (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Non perdete la quarta stagione della serie Audible Original italiana Audible ha rilasciato oggi la quarta stagione della serie Audible Original italiana: Marvel's Wastelanders, che potete ascoltare direttamente sul sito ufficiale. La nuova stagione, Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine avrà la voce di Sergio Rubini nel ruolo di Wolverine, portato al successo sul grande schermo da Hugh Jackman a partire dal film X-Men del 2000 fino all'attesissimo Deadpool & Wolverine, previsto per il 24 luglio 2024. Sinossi Trent'anni fa i Super-Criminali conquistarono la Terra e, dopo aver ucciso gli Avengers, gli X-Men e quasi tutti gli altri ...
    Il 13 marzo Arriva la quarta stagione della serie Audible Original italiana Marvel's Wastelanders, dedicata a Wolverine, doppiato da Sergio Rubini.

    Marvel Entertainer e Audible lanciano il trailer della quarta stagione della serie originale italiana Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, con la voce di Sergio Rubini, in esclusiva dal 13 marzo su

