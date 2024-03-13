Le Hollywood waves di Giulia Stabile | l’acconciatura da avere per essere delle dive moderne

Hollywood waves

Le Hollywood waves di Giulia Stabile: l’acconciatura da avere per essere delle dive moderne (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Giulia Stabile ha cambiato ancora una volta hair look. Ha puntato sulle Hollywood waves, delle onde retrò che che l'hanno trasformata in una vera e propria diva moderna.
Le Hollywood waves di Giulia Stabile: l'acconciatura da avere per essere delle dive moderne

