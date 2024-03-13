I The Struts a Firenze Rocks nel 2024 | data e biglietti in prevendita

The Struts

I The Struts a Firenze Rocks nel 2024: data e biglietti in prevendita (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Il 2024 sarà anche l’anno dei The Struts a Firenze Rocks 2024. La band di Luke Spiller salirà sul prestigioso palco del capoluogo toscano per arrichire il cartellone di uno dei festival più attesi dell’estate italiana. I The Struts a Firenze Rocks 2024 Con i The Struts a Firenze Rocks si arricchisce il cartellone di uno degli eventi rock più attesi d’Italia. La band di Luke Spiller salirà sul palco il 15 giugno 2024, lo stesso giorno in cui arriveranno i Tool di Maynard James Keenan. Oltre ai The Struts, la line-up si completa con i dEUS e i Night Verses. I biglietti in prevendita sono già disponibili ...
    Firenze, 13 marzo 2024 – Firenze Rocks annuncia due nuovi grandi nomi che si aggiungono alla lineup dell’edizione 2024, i The Struts e i Night Verses saliranno sul palco della Visarno Arena di ... (lanazione)

Firenze Rocks, nuovi nomi: The Struts e Night Verses

Firenze Rocks, il cast si allarga con due nuovi gruppi: Il cast del Firenze Rocks continua ad allargarsi. Nella giornata del 15 giugno, dove i Tool saranno gli headliner, saranno sul palco anche i The Struts e i Night Verses. Firenze Rocks riporta sul palc ...firenzetoday

