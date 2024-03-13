I Placebo al Rugby Sound Festival di Legnano 2024 Ecco chi sono gli altri artisti in line up

I Placebo al Rugby Sound Festival di Legnano 2024. Ecco chi sono gli altri artisti in line up (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Legnano (Milano) – Mancano tre mesi e mezzo al Rugby Sound Festival di Legnano ma l’attesa si fa già febbrile. Alla line up dell’evento di fine giugno si aggiunte un evento attesissimo: i Placebo saranno sul palco dell’Isola del Castello di Legnano il primo luglio. La band La band, guidata da Brian Molko e Stefan Olsdal, porterà a Legnano il suo Sound unico e inconfondibile. Dopo le cinque date nel nostro paese nel 2023, il gruppo torna in Italia per due imperdibili appuntamenti nel mese di luglio, incluso quello al Rugby Sound Festival. Conosciuti per aver portato sul palco una coesione di generi diversi, negli anni i Placebo, grazie alle loro ...
Placebo: UFFICIALE in concerto al Rugby Sound Festival di Legnano (Milano) il 1° luglio. Tutte le info e biglietti

