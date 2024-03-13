I Placebo al Rugby Sound Festival di Legnano 2024 Ecco chi sono gli altri artisti in line up

(Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024)(Milano) – Mancano tre mesi e mezzo aldima l’attesa si fa già febbrile. Allaup dell’evento di fine giugno si aggiunte un evento attesissimo: isaranno sul palco dell’Isola del Castello diil primo luglio. La band La band, guidata da Brian Molko e Stefan Olsdal, porterà ail suounico e inconfondibile. Dopo le cinque date nel nostro paese nel 2023, il gruppo torna in Italia per due imperdibili appuntamenti nel mese di luglio, incluso quello al. Conosciuti per aver portato sul palco una coesione di generi diversi, negli anni i, grazie alle loro ...

