Heracles vs Go Ahead Eagles – probabili formazioni

(Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Il Goaffronta l’venerdì 15 marzo sera alla ricerca di una vittoria che lo riporti in corsa per il quinto posto nella classifica dell’Eredivisie. Mentre gli ospiti si trovano in settima posizione, la squadra di casa è al 14° posto, a soli due punti dalla zona retrocessione. Il calcio di inizio divs Goè previsto alle 20 Anteprima della partitavs Goa che punto sono le due squadreIndipendentemente da come andrà il resto della stagione, il Gosarà visto come una delle sorprese del massimo campionato europeo. Tuttavia, ci sarà delusione se non riusciranno a cogliere l’occasione di ...

Preview: Heracles vs. Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups: Although Go Ahead Eagles have been indifferent over recent games, the level of opposition is the main reason for that. Heracles should push the visitors hard over the course of the 90 minutes, yet we ...sportsmole.co.uk

Feyenoord scored one of the cleverest free-kicks you’ll ever see but manager Arne Slot was furious: Feyenoord left Heracles Almelo bamboozled with their free-kick routine that confirmed all three points on Sunday. Feyenoord were already two goals Ahead when they were given a free-kick on the ...talksport

AZ widen gap over faltering Ajax, drop zone looms for Excelsior: AZ Alkmaar strengthened their grip on fourth place with a 4-0 victory over Excelsior, as nearest rivals Ajax dropped points at home against Fortuna Sittard. AZ were three up inside 25 minutes with a ...dutchnews.nl