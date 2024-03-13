Heracles vs Go Ahead Eagles – probabili formazioni

Heracles Ahead

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Fonte : sport.periodicodaily
Heracles vs Go Ahead Eagles – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Il Go Ahead Eagles affronta l’Heracles venerdì 15 marzo sera alla ricerca di una vittoria che lo riporti in corsa per il quinto posto nella classifica dell’Eredivisie. Mentre gli ospiti si trovano in settima posizione, la squadra di casa è al 14° posto, a soli due punti dalla zona retrocessione. Il calcio di inizio di Heracles vs Go Ahead Eagles è previsto alle 20 Anteprima della partita Heracles vs Go Ahead Eagles a che punto sono le due squadre Heracles Indipendentemente da come andrà il resto della stagione, il Go Ahead Eagles sarà visto come una delle sorprese del massimo campionato europeo. Tuttavia, ci sarà delusione se non riusciranno a cogliere l’occasione di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

Altre Notizie

Preview: Heracles vs. Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups: Although Go Ahead Eagles have been indifferent over recent games, the level of opposition is the main reason for that. Heracles should push the visitors hard over the course of the 90 minutes, yet we ...sportsmole.co.uk

Feyenoord scored one of the cleverest free-kicks you’ll ever see but manager Arne Slot was furious: Feyenoord left Heracles Almelo bamboozled with their free-kick routine that confirmed all three points on Sunday. Feyenoord were already two goals Ahead when they were given a free-kick on the ...talksport

AZ widen gap over faltering Ajax, drop zone looms for Excelsior: AZ Alkmaar strengthened their grip on fourth place with a 4-0 victory over Excelsior, as nearest rivals Ajax dropped points at home against Fortuna Sittard. AZ were three up inside 25 minutes with a ...dutchnews.nl

Video di Tendenza

Video Heracles Ahead
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.