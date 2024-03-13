“Health and Safety Day” | alla Bonduelle di San Paolo d’Argon una giornata dedicata alla cultura della sicurezza

Health and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a bergamonews©

Fonte : bergamonews
“Health and Safety Day”, alla Bonduelle di San Paolo d’Argon una giornata dedicata alla cultura della sicurezza (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) San Paolo d’Argon. La garanzia di una corretta salute e sicurezza sul luogo di lavoro parte da un’ottima conoscenza delle pratiche, utili anche nella vita di tutti i giorni. Sulla base di questa prerogativa, Bonduelle Italia, azienda che opera nel mondo vegetale, ha promosso, nella sede di San Paolo d’Argon, l’”Health and Safety Day“, un appuntamento annuale nel quale viene valorizzata la cultura della prevenzione e riduzione dei rischi che si possono verificare in un’impresa e non solo. Nella giornata di mercoledì 13 marzo, i lavoratori e le lavoratrici dell’azienda nata in Francia sono stati coinvolti in esercitazioni utili a spiegare le modalità adeguate ad intervenire concretamente in caso di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su bergamonews

Notizie Correlate

  • Health and

    TOKYO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NX Germany") and Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of Nippon ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Health and

    LONDRA–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TH Healthcare & Life Sciences sfrutta decenni di relazioni con importanti acquirenti strategici nel settore sanitario e fondi di private equity con un team dedicato e ... (seriea24)

  • Health and

    Submissions for EUROPE's first digital and in person, cross-border art GALLERY are now open  LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH Inc., the leading HEALTHCARE ecosystem platform, today ... (liberoquotidiano)

“Health and Safety Day”, alla Bonduelle di San Paolo d’Argon una giornata dedicata alla cultura della sicurezza

'Flush The B.S' Hypocritical Aaron Rodgers' Political Distraction Contradicts Jets' Plan: Months after demanding the New York Jets locker room remove distractions, Aaron Rodgers reminded fans - and teammates - that he may be the biggest one of all.si

Video di Tendenza

Video Health and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.