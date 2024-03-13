Golf | THE PLAYERS Championship 2024 | Molinari al via | Scheffler difende il titolo

Fonte : sportface
Golf, THE PLAYERS Championship 2024: Molinari al via, Scheffler difende il titolo (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) È vigilia di gare al The PLAYERS Championship, uno degli appuntamenti più attesi del calendario del PGA Tour, al via domani, giovedì 14 marzo al TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) di Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida. Riflettori puntati su un field di altissima qualità, che comprende 47 tra i primi 50 del world ranking e che vede in gara anche Francesco Molinari, determinato a lasciare il segno in un torneo che festeggia quest’anno il 50esimo anniversario. A difendere il titolo è Scottie Scheffler, numero uno mondiale, reduce dalla vittoria della scorsa settimana nell’Arnold Palmer Invitational. Presenti anche altri otto past winner, incluso il numero 2 della classe, Rory McIlroy. Senza dimenticare Justin Thomas (2021) e Si-woo Kim (2017), Webb Simpson (2018), Jason Day (2016), Rickie Fowler ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Notizie Correlate

  • Golf THE

    L'azzurro tra i protagonisti in Florida nel "quasi quinto major" del circuito ROMA - E' una delle gare più attese nel calendario del PGA Tour, sia per prestigio che per montepremi. Il The Players ... (ilgiornaleditalia)

  • Golf THE

    Il PGA Tour si appresta a vivere una delle settimane più attese, entusiasmanti e importanti dell’anno. Lo storico TPC Sawgrass di Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida) riapre le porte e ospita il The Players ... (oasport)

  • Golf THE

    I Golfisti del PGA Tour danno inizio ad un nuovo appuntamento del folto calendario 2024. Spazio infatti al The Genesis Invitational (montepremi 20 milioni di dollari), evento nato nel lontano 1926 ... (oasport)

Campioni e montepremi show, ecco il The Players - News

Payntr Golf x Pro Golfer Jason Day Create Footwear Collection: PGA champion and former WR#1 Golfer Jason Day and Payntr Golf, the U.S. footwear brand, announced they have collaborated on a footwear collection dubbed the X1 Proto. It is scheduled to drop at retail ...sgbonline

Golf: Pga Tour. Francesco Molinari al The Players Championship: L'azzurro tra i protagonisti in Florida nel 'quasi quinto major' del circuito ROMA (ITALPRESS) - E' una delle gare più attese nel calendario del ...sport.tiscali

Luke List odds to win the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship: THE PLAYERS Championship will take place at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) from March 14-17, and Luke List will be among the players in the field.If you’re looking to wager on ...golfweek.usatoday

Video di Tendenza

Video Golf THE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.