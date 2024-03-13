“Friday Night Baseball” torna su Apple TV+ dal 29 marzo 2024

“Friday Night Baseball” torna su Apple TV+ dal 29 marzo 2024 (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Apple e la Major League Baseball (MLB) hanno annunciato il ritorno di “Friday Night Baseball”: un doppio appuntamento settimanale disponibile ogni venerdì nell’arco della stagione 2024 per chi ha un abbonamento a Apple TV+. Tifosi e tifose in 60 Paesi e territori potranno godersi due incontri di alto profilo nell’arco di 26 settimane senza restrizioni di … L'articolo proviene da Sport in TV.
