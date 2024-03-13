Ezra | Robert De Niro e Bobby Cannavale sono e padre e figlio nel trailer del film

Ezra Robert

Ezra: Robert De Niro e Bobby Cannavale sono e padre e figlio nel trailer del film (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Il 31 maggio arriverà nei cinema americani Ezra, film diretto da Tony Goldwyn con star Bobby Cannavale e Robert De Niro, e online è stato condiviso un trailer. Il 31 maggio arriverà nei cinema americani il film Ezra con star Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro e il giovane William Fitzgerald, e il trailer regala qualche momento emozionante tratto dal progetto. Nel video si assiste infatti a quello che accade quando il protagonista Max decide di compiere un viaggio insieme al figlio, affetto da autismo, Ezra. I dettagli del progetto Il film Ezra è stato diretto da Tony Goldwyn, che ha anche ...
Ezra: Robert De Niro e Bobby Cannavale sono e padre e figlio nel trailer del film

