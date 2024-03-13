EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 26 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 13 Marzo

Sports TOTW

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 26 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 13 Marzo (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Son Heung-min, Leon Goretzka e Yan Bisseck riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 26 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 13 Marzo. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella ventiseiesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè il centrocampista croato del Real Madrid Luka Modri? è stato determinante nella vittoria casa contro il Celta Vigo, l’attaccante inglese del Bayern Monaco Harry Kane ha segnato tre gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Mainz ed il difensore tedesco dell’ Inter Yan Bisseck ha segnato un gol nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Bologna. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo più antiche ed ...
