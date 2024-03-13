Drive the Future | la scuola guida digitale è il futuro

Drive the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Drive the Future: la scuola guida digitale è il futuro (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Per poter guidare un’auto c’è bisogno della patente e la patente la si guadagna frequentando la scuola guida. Ma considerando gli orari della scuola che possono essere scomodi per alcuni, c’è un progetto che vuole rendere la scuola guida digitale il futuro dell’apprendimento La sicurezza stradale è la prima cosa e per impararla c’è bisogno di frequentare corsi appositi che riguardano sia la parte teorica che la parte pratica. Questo è quello che si fa sempre nella scuola guida, obbligatoria secondo il regolamento della Motorizzazione civile per poter ottenere la licenza di guida e poter girare per le strade delle nostre città in tutta sicurezza. Con il passare degli anni, tutto si evolve e tutto ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Notizie Correlate

  • Drive the

    Le statistiche ministeriali basate sull'anno solare 2022 rivelano un dato incontestabile: la preparazione fornita dalle Autoscuole porta a una percentuale di promossi del 65.05%, rispetto al 30.26% ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Drive the

    Recensione, trama, cast del film Drive-Away Dolls (2024) disponibile al cinema dal 07/03/2024, esclusivamente in lingua originale con i sottotitoli in italiano. Source (locchiodelcineasta)

  • Drive the

    Geneva, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is setting new standards for electric luxury vehicles and looks forward to a promising 2024 with the European debut of three ... (liberoquotidiano)

"Drive the Future" porta la digitalizzazione nelle autoscuole

Capex has emerged as a key growth Driver in India: Morgan Stanley: A decade after steadily decline in investment to GDP, capex has emerged as a key growth Driver in India, global brokerage, Morgan Stanley said.thehansindia

Snowy Drive across central and western areas of the Island: On the Northern Peninsula, roads are snow-covered north of Port Saunders and travel is not recommended from Roddickton to Plum Point. Roads are snow-covered from Rocky Harbour to Gallants and in ...ntv.ca

Hyundai Creta N line variant-wise features with price explained: The Hyundai Creta N line is available in two variants - N8 and N10. The N8 manual is priced at Rs 16.82 lakh, N8 DCT is priced at Rs 18.32 lakh, N10 M ...timesofindia.indiatimes

Video di Tendenza

Video Drive the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.