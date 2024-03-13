Dead by Daylight | All Things Wicked è il nuovo capitolo con due personaggi inediti

Dead by Daylight, All Things Wicked è il nuovo capitolo con due personaggi inediti (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) L’aggiornamento di Dead by Daylight porta il nuovo capitolo All Things Wicked. Lo annunciano gli sviluppatori di Behaviour Interactive, che continuano a introdurre nuovi contenuti nel loro videogioco. Come segnala Gaming Bolt, la novità principale dell’aggiornamento è l’introduzione di un nuovo killer e di un nuovo sopravvissutto. Il killer è The Unknown, che si differenzia da altri per la sua abilità di diventare più veloce quando segue i sopravvissuti superando ostacoli. Altre abilità del killer riescono a disorientare i sopravvissuti, rendendo più ardua la loro sopravvivenza. Il nuovo sopravvissuto, invece, è Sable Ward, con abilità specifiche per rilevare entità soprannaturali con maggior facilità rispetto ad altri ...
