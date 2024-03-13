Cobra Car | il tuo partner di fiducia per il noleggio auto vicino all’aeroporto di Fiumicino

Cobra Car, il tuo partner di fiducia per il noleggio auto vicino all’aeroporto di Fiumicino (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Fiumicino – Nel cuore della zona di Focene, a soli 7 km dai terminal dell’aeroporto di Fiumicino, Cobra Car si pone come punto di riferimento indispensabile per professionisti e famiglie in cerca di soluzioni di noleggio auto flessibili e convenienti. Operativa 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7, la nostra azienda offre un ampio ventaglio di servizi, dalla gestione delle pratiche di noleggio all’assistenza per i clienti dei B&B, fino al parcheggio lunga sosta con incluso servizio navetta. Flessibilità e comodità: i nostri punti di forza Cobra Car vanta una flotta di 4 navette, incluse 2 di ultima generazione completamente elettriche, a conferma del nostro impegno verso la sostenibilità e l’innovazione. La flessibilità e la disponibilità caratterizzano ogni aspetto della ...
Cobra Car, il tuo partner di fiducia per il noleggio auto vicino all'aeroporto di Fiumicino

