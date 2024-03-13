Call of Duty | Modern Warfare 3 | nuova playlist multiplayer disponibile da oggi

Call Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, nuova playlist multiplayer disponibile da oggi (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) La playlist Layovers 24/7 di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 è stata annunciata dagli sviluppatori per questa settimana. Il comparto multiplayer del videogioco si arricchisce di questa selezione per andare sul sicuro in termini di mappe. Layovers proporrà diverse modalità sulle mappe Terminal e Departures. A partire da oggi, quindi, chi apprezza particolarmente questi due scenari potrà assicurarsi di giocare solo al loro interno, con una rotazione di diverse modalità tra Deathmatch a squadre, Uccisione confermata, Postazione e Dominio. oggi è un giorno importante anche per il crossover di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 con Warhammer 40.000, che prende il via. Come abbiamo visto ieri, ...
Il miglior loadout per il RAM-9 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

