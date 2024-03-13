Arsenal | Gyokeres obiettivo numero uno per l'attacco

Fonte : calciomercato
Arsenal: Gyokeres obiettivo numero uno per l'attacco (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Victor Gyokeres è uno degli attaccanti emergenti del panorama europeo. Arrivato allo Sporting Lisbona dal Coventry City per 21 milioni...
Arsenal’s Bold Move for Viktor Gyokeres: A Transfer Masterstroke: Arsenal, a club with a rich history and a keen eye for talent, has set its sights on Swedish sensation Viktor Gyokeres, as Steve Kay of Football Transfers reports. The Premier League giants have ...eplindex

Arsenal line up £85.5m signing of striker who’s outscoring Haaland and is superior to Osimhen and Toney: Now, according to online outlet Football Transfers, it’s Sweden international Gyokeres who Arsenal have fixed their gaze on. The publication state Arsenal have made the 25-year-old their ‘number one ...msn

Arsenal ignore Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney as 'number one' striker target revealed: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

