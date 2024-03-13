American Pie | le reunion di Eugene Levy e Jason Biggs sulla Walk of Fame FOTO

American Pie

American Pie, le reunion di Eugene Levy e Jason Biggs sulla Walk of Fame (FOTO) (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Le FOTO della reunion di American Pie, tra Eugene Levy e Jason Biggs, sono andate virali sui social, dopo che Levy ha ricevuto la sua personale stella sulla Walk of Fame e il suo “secondo figlio” ha preso parte a questo storico momento. A 25 anni di distanza da American Pie, Levy, che ha co-creato la serie comica Schitt’s Creek con il figlio Daniel, ha precisato: “Mio figlio Daniel non ha potuto essere qui oggi, purtroppo, ma c’è il mio secondo figlio, Jim, da American Pie“. Fonte: Getty Images   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Hollywood Walk Of Fame ...
