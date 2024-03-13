AEW: Bayley e Naomi sono a Boston. Ormai certo il debutto di Mercedes Mone? (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024)
I rumours e le speculazioni sono una parte fondamentale all’interno del mondo del wrestling, soprattutto quando si parla di possibili debutti. Questa notte si terrà Big Business, evento AEW che prenderà luogo in quel di Boston nell’iconico TD Garden, nota come la casa dei Boston Celtics. Alla città del Massachusetts è legata anche MercedesMone (aka Sasha Banks), nativa del luogo che probabilmente questa notte farà il suo debutto in AEW.
Nelle ultime ore vi avevamo riportato come la stessa Mone avesse pubblicato una foto di Boston alimentando le speculazioni circa il suo possibile debutto. PW Insider ha pubblicato un aggiornamento riguardo alla situazione, confermando la presenza di Bayley e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
