Youth League | il programma dei quarti | domani Milan-Real Madrid

Youth League

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

Fonte : calcionews24
Youth League, il programma dei quarti: domani Milan-Real Madrid (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Il programma dei quarti di finale di Youth League: oggi doppia sfida, domani il Milan di Abate sfida il Real Madrid I quarti di finale di Youth League andranno in scena tra oggi e domani. Nella giornata di martedì 12 il Bayern Monaco sfiderà l’Olympiacos mentre il Nantes se la vedrà col Copenaghe. domani Mainz-Porto, ma soprattutto l’unica italiana rimasta ovvero il Milan di Abate contro il Real Madrid. Le semifinale si giocheranno tra un mese, il 19 aprile, mentre la finale dovrebbe essere il 22 aprile. quarti di finale:Bayern Monaco-Olympiacos, martedì 12Nantes-Copenaghen, martedì ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

Notizie Correlate: Youth League | il programma dei quarti | domani ...

  • Youth League

    Ignazio Abate, allenatore, ha parlato nel dopo partita di Verona-Milan. Ecco le sue parole anche sulla Youth League e sul Real Madrid (pianetamilan)

  • Youth League

    C’è un altro Milan che sta entusiasmando in Europa, più precisamente nella Youth League, dove ha centrato la qualificazione... (calciomercato)

  • Youth League

    Il Milan Primavera di Abate si è qualificato ai quarti di finale di Youth League. Ecco il super avversario che affronteranno i rossoneri Continua il percorso europeo del Milan Primavera di Ignazio ... (dailymilan)

Youth League, quarti di finale: il programma completo

Former Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth discusses new coaching business as he keeps rugby League door open: Quietly, away from the spotlight, Mark Applegarth has resumed his coaching career. The former Wakefield Trinity boss is at the start of a new journey as a business owner, offering personalised ...yorkshirepost.co.uk

Birmingham lawmaker John Rogers Jr. pleads guilty in fraud case: Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham has reached a plea deal over allegations that he diverted public money for a Youth baseball League to an associate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the Northern District ...tuscaloosanews

Ex-Sunderland transfer target 'expected to leave' Premier League club this summer: Former Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison is 'expected' to leave Sheffield United during the summer - according to reports. The 20-year-old forward player came through the Youth ranks at the Premier ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Youth League
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.