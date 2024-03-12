WWE | Una vittoria non così netta | sembra che le spalle di Chad Gable non fossero al tappeto durante il pin

(Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Uno dei piatti forti della scorsa puntata di Raw è stato sicuramente il Gauntlet Match valido per decretare il #1 contender’s all’Intercontinental Championship detenuto da GUNTHER. A vincere è stato Sami Zayn che ha fregatocon un roll-up dopo un gran bel finale a due. C’è ancora speranza? Ladi Sami, lo spedisce diritto dritto verso WrestleMania 40, mentre perquesta sconfitta è veramente pesante soprattutto perché è andato veramente ad un passo dall’ottenerla e sappiamo tutti quanto significasse effettivamente per lui. Ma proprio riguardante lo spot finale potrebbe esserci una postilla alla qualesi potrebbe appoggiare per sovvertire le cose. Infatti un fermo immagine mostra comeil pin vincente ledi ...

Sarà una WrestleMania 40 decisamente impegnativa quella che aspetta Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes , impegnati in entrambe le serate dello show, così come per la precisione, anche Seth “Freakin” ... (zonawrestling)

Major WWE show happening at Cleveland Browns stadium: CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A WWE Superstar from the Cleveland area has announced that a major WWE event will happen this summer at Cleveland Browns Stadium. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul ...wkbn

Karrion Kross si allena insieme a Matt Riddle: Karrion Kross, wrestler WWE, si sta allenando nel jujitsu insieme a Matt Riddle, rilasciato di recente dalla federazione di Stamford.theshieldofwrestling

WWE Announces Date & Location For SummerSlam 2024: United States Champion Logan Paul confirmed on Impaulsive TV this morning that WWE SummerSlam 2024 will take place from Cleveland, OH, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd.ewrestlingnews