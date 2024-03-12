WWE | Una vittoria non così netta | sembra che le spalle di Chad Gable non fossero al tappeto durante il pin

WWE Una

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Una vittoria non così netta, sembra che le spalle di Chad Gable non fossero al tappeto durante il pin (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Uno dei piatti forti della scorsa puntata di Raw è stato sicuramente il Gauntlet Match valido per decretare il #1 contender’s all’Intercontinental Championship detenuto da GUNTHER. A vincere è stato Sami Zayn che ha fregato Chad Gable con un roll-up dopo un gran bel finale a due. C’è ancora speranza? La vittoria di Sami, lo spedisce diritto dritto verso WrestleMania 40, mentre per Gable questa sconfitta è veramente pesante soprattutto perché è andato veramente ad un passo dall’ottenerla e sappiamo tutti quanto significasse effettivamente per lui. Ma proprio riguardante lo spot finale potrebbe esserci una postilla alla quale Gable si potrebbe appoggiare per sovvertire le cose. Infatti un fermo immagine mostra come durante il pin vincente le spalle di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • WWE Una

    Kenny Omega è uno dei top player della AEW. Nonostante i tanti acciacchi e l’essere messo “alla porta” dagli EVP in favore di Okada, per il canadese ci sono grandi piani quando sarà pronto a ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Una

    Sarà una WrestleMania 40 decisamente impegnativa quella che aspetta Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes, impegnati in entrambe le serate dello show, così come per la precisione, anche Seth “Freakin” ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Una

    Sol Ruca ha effettuato il suo Ritorno in WWE, a NXT Roadblock, ieri notte, costando l’incontro a Blair Davenport, sconfitta da Fallon Henley dopo l’intervento della rientrante lottatrice, che ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: La vittoria contro Cody Rhodes fa entrare Drew McIntyre in un ristrettissimo club

Major WWE show happening at Cleveland Browns stadium: CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A WWE Superstar from the Cleveland area has announced that a major WWE event will happen this summer at Cleveland Browns Stadium. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul ...wkbn

Karrion Kross si allena insieme a Matt Riddle: Karrion Kross, wrestler WWE, si sta allenando nel jujitsu insieme a Matt Riddle, rilasciato di recente dalla federazione di Stamford.theshieldofwrestling

WWE Announces Date & Location For SummerSlam 2024: United States Champion Logan Paul confirmed on Impaulsive TV this morning that WWE SummerSlam 2024 will take place from Cleveland, OH, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd.ewrestlingnews

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Una
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.