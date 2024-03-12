WWE | Logan Paul è in vena di annunci importanti | ne arriverà un altro durante il suo podcast Impaulsive

Notizie Correlate
Dopo l’incredibile rivelazione della WWE, che ha svelato la partnership con PRIME, la bibita energetica di Logan Paul che, come vi abbiamo già riportato, sarà il primo storico sponsor sul ... (zonawrestling)
Ad aprire l’episodio di SmackDown di questa notte è stato Logan Paul. L’influencer e campione degli Stati Uniti si è vantato per diversi minuti dei suoi successi professionali dentro e fuori ... (zonawrestling)
Lo scorso sabato è andato di scena il PLE WWE Elimination Chamber che fra le altre cose ci ha regalato due nomi che andranno in altrettanti match titolati a WrestleMania 40. In un’ottima ... (zonawrestling)
WWE: In arrivo un grande annuncio di Logan Paul
WWE SummerSlam 2024 is headed to Cleveland: Logan Paul, as well as The Miz and Johnny Gargano, to name a few others, will be home for SummerSlam this year. As Paul revealed Tuesday during his “Impaulsive” podcast, WWE SummerSlam 2024 will take ...wrestlingjunkie.usatoday
WWE SummerSlam 2024 announced for Cleveland: It was announced today that SummerSlam 2024 will emanate from Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3. WWE had Logan Paul, who is originally from Cleveland, announce the news on his Impaulsive ...f4wonline
Cleveland to Host WWE SummerSlam in 2024: The confirmation came from Logan Paul himself during an episode of his ImPAULsive podcast, which aired on Tuesday: When was WWE SummerSlam 2024’s location confirmed The location for WWE SummerSlam ...msn