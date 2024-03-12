WWE | Logan Paul è in vena di annunci importanti | ne arriverà un altro durante il suo podcast Impaulsive

WWE: Logan Paul è in vena di annunci importanti, ne arriverà un altro durante il suo podcast Impaulsive (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Lo scorso venerdì a SmackDown, lo U.S. Champion Logan Paul e il socio KSI hanno annunciato un accordo storico. Infatti la loro bevanda ovvero PRIME è diventata il primo sponsor ufficiale della WWE che apparirà a centro ring durante i PLE a partire niente poco di meno che da WrestleMania 40. Ciò dimostra quanto Logan sia un personaggio influente sia dentro che fuori il quadrato anche se i dettagli precisi dell’accordo non sono stati ancora svelati. Non finisce qui… Ma The Maverick sembra essere in vena di grandi annunci perché, forse è sfuggito, ma durante l’ultima puntata di Raw è stato annunciato che Logan ha un altro grande annuncio da fare e lo farà ...
