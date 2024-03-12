WWE | Jey Uso non ne può più della Bloodline | lanciata la sfida al fratello per WrestleMania

WWE: Annunciati diversi grandi match per Raw (18 marzo): L’ultima puntata di Raw ha regalato delle grandi emozioni, dal Gauntlet Match vinto da Sami Zayn che sfiderà Gunther a WrestleMania 40, fino a Jey Uso che ha sfidato suo fratello Jimmy ad un match ...spaziowrestling

6 Ups & 4 Downs From WWE Raw (11 Mar - Results & Review): Jey Uso has been largely a success as an upper-midcard babyface, getting a tremendous reaction from fans and being believable in most of his matches. Jimmy, by comparison, has been a goof, a henchman ...whatculture

Jey Uso spotted with real-life Bloodline member before WWE RAW: WWE Superstar Jey Uso isn't afraid to step away from his family, as seen by his run on Monday Night RAW. He has been thriving as a singles star.msn