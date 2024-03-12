WWE | Jey Uso non ne può più della Bloodline | lanciata la sfida al fratello per WrestleMania

Notizie Correlate: WWE | Jey Uso non ne può più della Bloodline | lanciata ...
La nota newsletter Ringside News ha rivelato come, fino alle ultime indiscrezioni ricevute attorno alle 18 del pomeriggio, molti membri della dirigenza erano propensi a credere che Jey Uso ... (zonawrestling)
Ieri notte in quel di Monday Night Raw, Jey Uso ha affrontato Gunther in un match con in palio l’Intercontinental Title detenuto da quest’ultimo. Jey sembra poter porre fine al lunghissimo ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte nel main event di Raw Jey Uso è andato all’assalto del titolo Intercontinentale contro l’uomo dei record Gunther, nel tentativo di vincere per la prima volta in carriera un titolo ... (zonawrestling)
Jey Uso lancia la sfida a Jimmy Uso per WrestleMania 40
WWE: Annunciati diversi grandi match per Raw (18 marzo): L’ultima puntata di Raw ha regalato delle grandi emozioni, dal Gauntlet Match vinto da Sami Zayn che sfiderà Gunther a WrestleMania 40, fino a Jey Uso che ha sfidato suo fratello Jimmy ad un match ...spaziowrestling
6 Ups & 4 Downs From WWE Raw (11 Mar - Results & Review): Jey Uso has been largely a success as an upper-midcard babyface, getting a tremendous reaction from fans and being believable in most of his matches. Jimmy, by comparison, has been a goof, a henchman ...whatculture
Jey Uso spotted with real-life Bloodline member before WWE RAW: WWE Superstar Jey Uso isn't afraid to step away from his family, as seen by his run on Monday Night RAW. He has been thriving as a singles star.msn