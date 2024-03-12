WWE | Jey Uso non ne può più della Bloodline | lanciata la sfida al fratello per WrestleMania

WWE: Jey Uso non ne può più della Bloodline, lanciata la sfida al fratello per WrestleMania (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Diversi mesi fa Jey Uso ha scelto di passare a Raw per allontanarsi definitivamente dalla Bloodline e iniziare un nuovo cammino personale. La musica è cambiata solo per un breve periodo, ma poi inevitabilmente Jey si è trovato di nuovo immischiato nelle varie lotte contro la Bloodline fino a quando il fratello Jimmy ha deciso di interferire nei suoi match arrivando a costargli anche il titolo Intercontinentale recentemente. Jey è stufo! Siamo in piena Road To WrestleMania e dopo l’ennesima interferenza di Jimmy tutti avevano pensato ad un match tra i fratelli a WrestleMania. Stanotte si è compiuto un passo verso questa direzione con Jey che ha preso la via del ring e senza troppi giri di parole ha sfidato il fratello per un match 1vs1 nell’evento più ...
