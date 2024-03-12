WWE | Candice LeRae senza pietà | dure parole nei confronti di Maxxine che la toccano nel personale

WWE: Candice LeRae senza pietà, dure parole nei confronti di Maxxine che la toccano nel personale (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Ieri notte a Raw, Candice LeRae si è scagliata verbalmente contro Maxxine Duprì utilizzando durissime parole che sono andate a toccarla nel personale tirando in ballo il fratello prematuramente scomparso. Candice e Indi Hartwell hanno fatto coppia affrontando Maxxine e Ivy Nile e a un certo punto del match Candice ha perso la testa scagliandosi contro la rivale con parole bruttissime. Tirato in ballo il fratello scomparso Ieri notte a Raw, Candice LeRae ha perso la testa e si è scagliata verbalmente contro Maxxine Duprì. Candice ha sbroccato nel vedere la rivale che eseguiva una sua versione del “worm” e si è a lei rivolta con queste ...
WWE: Candice LeRae senza pietà, dure parole nei confronti di Maxxine che la toccano nel personale

